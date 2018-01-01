Welcome to Troyes

Troyes has a lively centre that’s graced with one of France’s finest ensembles of half-timbered houses and Gothic churches. Often overlooked, it’s one of the best places in France to get a sense of what Europe looked like back when Molière was penning his finest plays and the Three Musketeers were swashbuckling. Several unique and very worthwhile museums are another lure.

