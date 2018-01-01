Welcome to Troyes
Troyes has a lively centre that’s graced with one of France’s finest ensembles of half-timbered houses and Gothic churches. Often overlooked, it’s one of the best places in France to get a sense of what Europe looked like back when Molière was penning his finest plays and the Three Musketeers were swashbuckling. Several unique and very worthwhile museums are another lure.
Troyes does not have any Champagne cellars. However, you can shop in its scores of outlet stores stuffed with brand-name clothing and accessories, a legacy of the city’s long-time role as France’s knitwear capital.
