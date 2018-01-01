Reims Cathedral of Notre Dame and Champagne Tour

Meet your driver-guide in front of the train station of Reims centre and be transported in a comfortable and full option 8-seats minivan.After arriving to the Champagne region, start your day with a sightseeing of Reims, France. Reims is known for its important history and thanks to the famous Grandes Maison de Champagne, it welcomes you will enjoy the sight of Veuve Cliquot, Taittinger, Pommery, etc., many names that contributed to make Champagne the most festive wine of the world. Guided tour and tasting at the world famous Grande Maison de Champagne Veuve Clicquot(*) (visit and tasting fees included). Founded in 1772 by Philippe Clicquot-Muiron, the house played an important role in establishing Champagne as a favored drink of Bourgeoisie and Nobility throughout Europe. After the death of her husband, in 1805, Barbe Nicole Ponsardin known as the widow Clicquot (veuve in French) became the first woman to take over a Champagne house and revolutionized the techniques of Champagne making process. Under Madame Clicquot's guidance, the firm focused entirely on the last, to great success.* Please be informed that on Mondays, Veuve Clicquot is replaced by Champagne G.H Mumm.Guided tour of the Cathedral of Reims, listed in the Unesco World Heritage. With more than 2 300 statues among which the famous Smiling Angel, its impressive stained glass windows, 13th century Notre-Dame de Reims Cathedral is one of Europe's most important Gothic structures. King Clovis was baptized there around 498, starting a long lasting tradition: except two, all of the Kings of France were crowned here.Champagne tasting lunch (visit, tasting and lunch included). In the heart of the Champagne’s vineyards, enjoy a lunch made of local specialties and assorted with several glasses of Champagne, all different (blanc de blancs, blancs de noir, rosé) at a boutique winery or at Champagne boutique lounge.The Montagne de Reims’ vineyards. Enjoy the sight of remarkable Grand Cru villages such as Verzy, Verzenay and Bouzy. Speacialists of Pinot Noir grape variety, 9 of the 17 grand cru villages in the whole of Champagne region lay on and around this area. You will understand how the special “terroir” gives Champagne much of its character. In the afternoon, tour and Champagne tasting at a family estate (visit and tasting fees included). More than 4 000 family wine makers contribute to the prestige of Champagne. Discover this other face of Champagne and how they maintain the Tradition on from generation to generation.Return will be at around 5pm.