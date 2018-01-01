Welcome to Reims
Meticulously restored after WWI and again following WWII, Reims is endowed with handsome pedestrian boulevards, Roman remains, art-deco cafes and a flourishing fine-dining scene that counts among it four Michelin-starred restaurants. Along with Épernay, it is the most important centre of Champagne production, and a fine base for exploring the Montagne de Reims Champagne Route.
Champagne Region Tour from Paris: Wineries, Reims Cathedral
Visit the sacred town of Reims, known for its role in consecrating the kings of France as well as its importance to the Champagne region’s sparkling wines. In Reims, your guide will take you on a tour of the city’s famous Gothic cathedral, followed by a trip to the world-renowned Mumm champagne cellars for a tour and tasting of Mumm House’s Cordon Rouge champagne. After your visit at Mumm Cellars, the tour provides you with an opportunity for lunch. In the afternoon, your tour continues on through the picturesque landscape of vineyards and rolling hills to the town of Epernay, the main entrepôt for the region’s sparkling wines. Here, you’ll visit the prestigious wine cellars of Mercier for another tasting session. After your trip to Epernay, your coach will return you to central Paris. Please note: The schedule and cellars visited are subject to change without notice, dependent on the season.
Champagne Region Small-Group Day Trip from Paris
Your tour begins at Reims Cathedral. A magnificent Gothic church acclaimed for its striking stained glass windows, you'll see where the kings of France were once crowned.The rest of the morning is spent near Epernay where you will visit a traditional vine grower. Depending on the season, you will get the chance to see the grapes being pressed or the wine blended. Whatever the season you'll get to taste the finished product with a glass of the vineyard's own Champagne.Stop for lunch at a traditional restaurant in the center of Reims, featuring the cuisine of the Champagne region. In the afternoon the tour continues to a guided visit at Moet and Chandon cellars. A wine maker will share insights into the production of Champagne while you tour the cellars and enjoy a tasting session.Please note: The schedule and cellars visited are subject to change without notice, depending on the season. Please check itinerary.
Moët et Chandon, Taittinger with Champagne Tasting from Reims
Meet your driver-guide at the Tourist Office of Reims, France in front of the train station of Reims centre. Transportation in a comfortable and full option 8-seats minivan.You will start your day with a nice 30 minutes drive toward Epernay. Guided tour and tasting at a Grande Maison de Champagne in Epernay: Moët & Chandon* (visit and tasting fees included). King Edwards VII’s coronation, Cannes Film Festival, the 120th anniversary of the Liberty Statue, etc…the world famous Moet and Chandon, producer of the Dom Perignon, is linked with most of the important events of the history. It is probably now the most famous Champagne brand around the world! You will end the tour with a glass of Champagne.Stroll along the Avenue de Champagne in the town of Epernay, known as the "Capital of Champagne". Its main street is like an exhibition of opulent mansions housing the most illustrious Maisons de Champagne: Moët & Chandon, Perrier-Jouet, Mercier, etc. Their cellar caves would represent 100km of tunnels under the pavement!On the way to Reims, we take you to the Marne Valley on a journey through the vineyard to meet with another prestigious figure: Dom Pérignon who finalized the process to elaborate Champagne. He highly contributed to the fame of Champagne and is now buried in the church of the former Benedictine Abbey of Hautvillers.Lunch at your leisure upon your guide's recommendations (not included).Sightseeing of Reims. Reims is known for its important history and also thanks to the famous Grandes Maison de Champagne it welcomes. You will enjoy the sight of Veuve Cliquot, Taittinger, Pommery, etc., many names that contributed to make Champagne the most festive wine of the world! Tour and Champagne tasting at Taittinger*. Located in the great regions of wine-growing Champagne, the Champagne Taittinger vines cover 288 hectares evenly distributed over 34 different vineyards, which include some of the appellation’s finest. With varietals consisting of 50% Pinot Noir, 15% Pinot Meunier and 35% Chardonnay, the Taittinger vineyard is an unsurpassed example of that House’s own style of wine , in which Chardonnay plays such a significant role. *Subject to availability: Taittinger could be replaced by Mumm or Pommery, and Moët & Chandon could be replaced by Mercier or De Castellane. Tastings included.Return around 4:30pm.
G.H. Mumm Champagne House Cellar Tour
Meet your guide in the plush surroundings of the G.H. Mumm visitor centre in central Reims, and step inside to begin your cellar tour. With grape-laden vineyards spread right across the Champagne region’s rolling hills and one of the industry’s most recognizable bottle labels, G.H. Mumm is widely considered to be France’s finest Champagne producer. Delve deep into the ancient cellars and learn of the complex and traditional processes involved in the production of the famous Mumm Champagne. Hear how the delicate grapes are harvested from the vine each year, and listen as your guide explains their treatment from cellar to glass. Choose the ‘Cordon Rouge Experience’ tour and enjoy a tasting of the Champagne house’s signature Cordon Rouge Champagne, or the ‘G.H. Mumm Experience’ for the cellar tour with a tasting of two delicious cuvées. One of these will be a blind tasting; use your sense of taste and smell to discover the different flavor combinations in the Champagne. For a truly special experience, select the ‘En Noirs and Blancs’ tour and sample two vastly different grapes — a chardonnay and a pinot noir — to test your appreciation of their complex differences. After your cellar visit, spend some time in Mumm’s fascinating Champagne museum to gain further understanding of their 19th-century heritage, then step outside to conclude your tour.
Epernay Champagne Tour and Tastings from Reims (Small Group)
Epernay, Vineyard Discovery, and Champagne class Meet your guide in Reims and go explore the most famous vineyards of Champagne around Epernay. Discover the renowned “Avenue du Champagne”, home of the most recognized and esteemed Champagne houses: Moet & Chandon, Perrier Jouet, Pol Roger... Hear about their stories and gain insight on how they have come to be so successful. Continue your trip through the countryside and get to walk through the vines of a prestigious Champagne house (Moët et Chandon or Billecart-Salmon). Get an introduction to the vine growing process in Champagne. Be welcomed in a restored Champagne house and enjoy an introduction to the unique sparkling beverage World. Gain significant insight on the complex Champagne making process, the geography and history of the magnificent region. Discover how the delicate effervescent elixir goes from grape to bottle. Enjoy an authentic lunch with French specialties (baguette, cheese, ham) paired with Champagne wines. Enter an authentic Champagne boutique winery Back to the mini-van, appreciate the beautiful hillsides of Champagne and peek-behind-the-scenes of a family run boutique winery. Visit the traditional press, vat room and cellars of an authentic Champagne grower. Stroll down the cool cellar corridors and glance at the immense quantity of bottles slowly maturing. Enjoy several tastings of their best–seller “cuvees” and find the best values of Champagne ! Your effervescent tour ends as your guide drives you back to Reims to conclude your afternoon Champagne tour.
Reims Cathedral of Notre Dame and Champagne Tour
Meet your driver-guide in front of the train station of Reims centre and be transported in a comfortable and full option 8-seats minivan.After arriving to the Champagne region, start your day with a sightseeing of Reims, France. Reims is known for its important history and thanks to the famous Grandes Maison de Champagne, it welcomes you will enjoy the sight of Veuve Cliquot, Taittinger, Pommery, etc., many names that contributed to make Champagne the most festive wine of the world. Guided tour and tasting at the world famous Grande Maison de Champagne Veuve Clicquot(*) (visit and tasting fees included). Founded in 1772 by Philippe Clicquot-Muiron, the house played an important role in establishing Champagne as a favored drink of Bourgeoisie and Nobility throughout Europe. After the death of her husband, in 1805, Barbe Nicole Ponsardin known as the widow Clicquot (veuve in French) became the first woman to take over a Champagne house and revolutionized the techniques of Champagne making process. Under Madame Clicquot's guidance, the firm focused entirely on the last, to great success.* Please be informed that on Mondays, Veuve Clicquot is replaced by Champagne G.H Mumm.Guided tour of the Cathedral of Reims, listed in the Unesco World Heritage. With more than 2 300 statues among which the famous Smiling Angel, its impressive stained glass windows, 13th century Notre-Dame de Reims Cathedral is one of Europe's most important Gothic structures. King Clovis was baptized there around 498, starting a long lasting tradition: except two, all of the Kings of France were crowned here.Champagne tasting lunch (visit, tasting and lunch included). In the heart of the Champagne’s vineyards, enjoy a lunch made of local specialties and assorted with several glasses of Champagne, all different (blanc de blancs, blancs de noir, rosé) at a boutique winery or at Champagne boutique lounge.The Montagne de Reims’ vineyards. Enjoy the sight of remarkable Grand Cru villages such as Verzy, Verzenay and Bouzy. Speacialists of Pinot Noir grape variety, 9 of the 17 grand cru villages in the whole of Champagne region lay on and around this area. You will understand how the special “terroir” gives Champagne much of its character. In the afternoon, tour and Champagne tasting at a family estate (visit and tasting fees included). More than 4 000 family wine makers contribute to the prestige of Champagne. Discover this other face of Champagne and how they maintain the Tradition on from generation to generation.Return will be at around 5pm.