The charm of this fishing village, impeccably poised amongst the calanques (coves), has hardly been dented by its great popularity. Yes, you're more likely to rub shoulders with crisply dressed Marseillais than sun-creased fisherfolk, and you'll need deep pockets to park anywhere central for any length of time, but Cassis is so beautiful, and so well-stocked with good bistros, bars and boutiques, that it's still well worth a side trip from Marseille.

To the east is a dramatic rocky outcrop crowned by a 14th-century château (now a hotel open only to guests), while the surrounding country is either pleasingly wild or quilted with wineries producing whites and rosés under the Cassis Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC).