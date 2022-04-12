The 'Road of Crests' offers heart-stopping panoramas as it traverses the 13 winding kilometres of stunning coastal and upland scenery between Cassis and…
Cassis
The charm of this fishing village, impeccably poised amongst the calanques (coves), has hardly been dented by its great popularity. Yes, you're more likely to rub shoulders with crisply dressed Marseillais than sun-creased fisherfolk, and you'll need deep pockets to park anywhere central for any length of time, but Cassis is so beautiful, and so well-stocked with good bistros, bars and boutiques, that it's still well worth a side trip from Marseille.
To the east is a dramatic rocky outcrop crowned by a 14th-century château (now a hotel open only to guests), while the surrounding country is either pleasingly wild or quilted with wineries producing whites and rosés under the Cassis Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC).
Explore Cassis
- RRoute des Crêtes
The 'Road of Crests' offers heart-stopping panoramas as it traverses the 13 winding kilometres of stunning coastal and upland scenery between Cassis and…
- CCap Canaille
Looming, rock-pitted and scrubby Cap Canaille (394m) forms the natural southern border to Cassis' harbour. From the top, captivating views unfold across…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cassis.
See
Route des Crêtes
The 'Road of Crests' offers heart-stopping panoramas as it traverses the 13 winding kilometres of stunning coastal and upland scenery between Cassis and…
See
Cap Canaille
Looming, rock-pitted and scrubby Cap Canaille (394m) forms the natural southern border to Cassis' harbour. From the top, captivating views unfold across…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Cassis
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.