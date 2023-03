This park's core is the line of fells stretching 35km from Pyhä to beyond Luosto. It preserves old-growth forest with endangered plant species, the southern Lapland fell ecosystem, and aapa (open bog) areas harbouring snipe, bean geese, swans and golden eagles. Walkers are well provided for, with several marked trails, together with the resorts' network of ski trails.

There are several huts for overnighting.