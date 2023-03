Situated 3km south of Luosto up on the hillside, this amethyst mine focuses on small-scale production for jewellery, using low-impact mining methods. Guided tours (English available) depart on the hour, and you get to dig for your own piece of amethyst. The mine is a 2.5km walk from Ukko-Luosto parking. In winter you can ski here or take the snow train from Ukko-Luosto parking (including admission adult/child €55/25; from Luosto €68/30).