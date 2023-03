Between Pyhä and Luosto (15km northwest of Pyhä and 8km southeast of Luosto), this farm is a good place to meet reindeer. You can go on a short walk that has information boards on the creatures, and tempt them closer with a feed bucket. In winter various sledding trips are on offer. Quality handicrafts are sold at its friendly cafe, which specialises in blueberry pie in summer and, er, smoked-reindeer soup in winter.