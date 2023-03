Backing onto the runway of Lappeenranta airport (Finland's oldest still in operation), this extraordinary museum has three exhibition halls housed in hangars with helicopters, aeroplanes (including a supersonic MiG-21, a Saab 35 Draken and Saab 91 Safir, and a Nieuport 17 biplane), engines (among them a Fokker CX), scale models and other Finnish aviation memorabilia including air force medals. Reserve ahead to ensure someone's around to let you in.