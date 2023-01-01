Cavalry Museum

The cavalry are honoured as Lappeenranta’s greatest heroes and the 1772-built former garrison (the town’s oldest building) at the Linnoitus fortress tells how this band of red-trousered warriors began as the finest mounted forces in the Russian Empire and throughout the 1920s and ‘30s became Finland’s national heroes. The skeleton jackets, weapons and implements for castrating horses give a small but intriguing glimpse into that lost world. Following repairs, it's expected to re-open in early 2018.