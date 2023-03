The 1929 construction of Imatra's hydroelectric complex (Finland’s largest) dammed the river, but the watery wonder lives on with the spectacular 20-minute Rapids Show, when the dam is opened to a rousing son et lumière. If your inner daredevil wants to get involved, Imatra Express runs a flying fox over the gushing waters. Both attractions were closed in 2017 due to construction works, but are expected to be back up and running by summer 2018.