11-Day Historic Tour through Northern Ethiopia from Addis Ababa
Start with an early morning drive to Bahir Dar, that will enable you visit the Blue-Nile Gorge and Debre Libanos monastery. On Day 2, on lake Tana, you will visit the monasteries of Ura Kidane Mihiret, Kebran Gabriel and Daga Istifanos. In the afternoon, take an excursion to the Blue Nile Falls, also known locally as Tissisat waterfall, which are 328 feet (100 m) wide. Late in the afternoon, drive back to Bahir Dar and finish the day with a lovely sunset over Lake Tana. A morning drive on day 3 to Gondar, the Camelot of Africa. In the afternoon, visit Fasilidas' Palace, probably the most impressive of all the castles found in the area, and the oldest. Continue going to the Church of Debre Berham Selassie (Light of the Trinity). Arrive in Debark where you will visit Simien Mountains National Park. You can be dropped off for a 2-hour trek before returning to the lodge. Enjoy the panoramic views; you are likely to spot large groups of gelada monkeys. The road from Debark to Axum is spectacular. The Italian build 'Lima Limo Road' leads through dramatic scenery. On day 6, can a full day in Axum that will enable you to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site Listed City. Visit the Tombs of King Kaleb and his son King Gabra Masqal, the Ezana’s stone inscriptions, Queen of Sheba’s palace and swimming pool, and the Church of Zion, the final resting place of what is believed to be the true arc of Covenant. After breakfast on day 7, drive to visit the ruins of Yeha, dating from the 8th to 5th centuries BC, and thought to be the capital of Ethiopian civilization before Axum. On the way, you will stop at Yeha Temple, Negash Mosque and Wukro Cherkos Church. Drive from Mekele to Lalibela, passing through the dramatic landscapes of the Ethiopian Highlands. On day 9, discover Lalibela, home of the largest monolithic church in the world. Before lunch, you will start visiting churches the first and the second group out of the three groups. Afternoon, proceed, visiting the third group. Early in the morning on day 10, drive to Dessie. On the way, you will be visiting Lake Hyke and its island monastery. Return driving to Addis via Debre Birhan. You will be arriving in Addis late afternoon on day 11. The tour ends at about 07:30pm.
Mysteries of Ethiopia
Ethiopia stands at the cultural crossroads of Africa and the Middle East. Discover its dramatic landscapes and diverse cultures on a 13-day adventure. Trek into the stunning Simien Mountains, explore the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, and introduce yourself to the residents of the progressive village of Awra Amba. In this unique country, surprises await around every turn of the dusty road.
Discover Ethiopia
Tucked in between the Middle East and Africa, Ethiopia sits in the middle of these distinctive regions and yet takes on a cultural mosaic and aesthetic that’s tangibly distinct. On this 10-day tour you’ll see just what we mean with Christian churches hewn from solid rock; national park’s vivid, green peaks; and fascinating cities where luxury sports cars and assorted livestock hang out together in perfect harmony.
Highlights of Ethiopia
Rich with natural contrast, captivating human history and countless surprises, Ethiopia has long been an intersection between the civilizations of North Africa, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. This 15-day adventure is perfect for the traveller looking to delve into the history and culture of this incredibly diverse land like few others do. In fact, we’ll help to take some of the infamous bumps out of African travel through a combination of flights and comfortable land transport. Prepare to have your preconceptions challenged.