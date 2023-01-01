Na’akuto La‘ab

Lying 7km from Lalibela, just off the airport road, is this simple but attractive church (apart from the outer security wall). It’s attributed to King Lalibela’s successor and shelters in a natural cave. It was almost certainly the site of a much older shrine and Empress Zewditu built the inner red-brick building. Some very old stone receptacles collect the precious holy water that drips from the cave roof.

The church boasts various treasures said to have belonged to its founder, including crosses, crowns, gold-painted drums and an illuminated Bible.