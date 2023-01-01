Geneta Maryam is thought to have been built around 1270 by Yekuno Amlak, who restored the Solomonic line. With its rectangular shape and 20 massive rectangular pillars that support it, Geneta Maryam resembles Lalibela’s Bet Medhane Alem. It’s also known for its remarkable 13th-century paintings, though most are very faded. There’s a moon-shaped face of Christ on the western wall. Whoever built the hideous protective roof over it should be ashamed.

It’s about five hours by foot from Lalibela, or 1½ hours by vehicle.