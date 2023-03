This excellent new museum has beautifully presented displays about Lalibela’s history, both past and present. The exhibits range from cultural artefacts to ancient manuscripts and other archaeological finds from Lalibela's sites. But the real stars are the 11 detailed information panels around the walls outlining Lalibela's history and archaeology. A museum guide is included in the entry fee.

The museum is signposted on the street as 'Lalibela Cultural Center' and sits above XO Lalibela.