7 DAYS 6 NIGHTS ETHIOPIA

Day 1: Addis Ababa We will meet you at the airport and take you to your hotel for check-in. The first day we spent in the fascinating capital of the country: Addis Ababa. Depending on your time of arrival we take you on a half day or full day city tour Day 2: Addis Ababa – BaharDar-Bahar An early morning flight will take us to BahirDar. After check-in in our hotel we embark for a boat trip on Lake Tana to explore some of the beautiful Churches. It is about an hour by boat to reach Zeghe Peninsula to the other churches and might meet monkeys and beautiful birds on the way. At the other side of the Peninsula the boat is waiting and take us to Kibran Gabriel Island (unfornately women are not allowed.) Before headind back to BahirDar the boat takes us to the source of the Blue Nile where we find many birds and maybe a hippo. When time is available we can visit the Blue Nile Falls, situated at about an hour drive from BahirDar. Otherwise we visit Bezawit Hill to enjoy the panoramic view and sunset from there. Day 3: BaharDar-Bahar – Gondar This morning we proceed to Gondar. We will spend the afternoon to visit the highlights of Gondar: the Royal Enclosure, Fasilidas Bath an d Debre Birhan Selassie, the Church with the angel faces painted on the ceiling. Day 4: Gondar – Axum Axum is the place where facts and legends meet. Is the Ark of the Covenant found in Axum? We take you in the footsteps of the famous queen of Sheba and Ezana, the Emperor who converted to Christianity. You will see the spectacular stelae of Axum and visit the Maryam of Tsion Churches (unfortunately women are not allowed) Day 5: Axum – Lalibella A short flight in the morning takes us to the highlight of your visit to Ethiopia: Lalibela. The 12th century rock-hewn Churches are the legacy of king lalibela. It is said his visit to Jerusalem inspired him to build the 11 Churches. A full day is necessary to get a good impression of these truly amaizing places of worship. After lunch we start with our exploration of Lalibela. Day 6: Lalibella At our second day in Lalibela we need about half a day to visit the remaining Churches in the village. There are quite a few options to spend the rest of your time. For example a visit to the Yemrehane Kristos church or a hike to the Asheton Maryam church. Day 7: Lalibella – Addis Ababa – Depart Transfer to the Airport for your flight to Addis Ababa . visit a cultural restaurant, enjoying the great Ethiopian food with traditional music and dance from all over this fascinating country. After dinner you will be transferred to the Airport for your international flight home.