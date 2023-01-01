Mekina Medane Alem

Two to three hours’ walk from Geneta Maryam and six hours’ walk from Lalibela, this remote church was, according to Ethiopian tradition, constructed by three virgins during the reign of King Gebre Meskel in AD 537. It's constructed under an overhanging rock in a natural cave. It resembles Yemrehanna Kristos in design and many features are Aksumite, but its beautiful frescoes, some of hunting scenes with one-eyed lions, are the main attraction. There are many bricked-up tombs in the church.