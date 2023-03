It’s worth taking a wander around the old quarter surrounding the Northern Stelae Field and stretching west to Ta’akha Maryam. It’s in these dusty streets that it really hits you how Aksum is more than just a collection of dead ruins; rather it’s a living, breathing community where the past persists. Camels and donkeys carting heavy loads trudge past homes that feel as ancient as the ruins, and pilgrims in white come in from the countryside.