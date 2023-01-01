Spanning the narrow yet mountainous ‘Bridge of God’ that separates Lakes Chamo and Abaya, Nechisar National Park ranks among the most scenic national parks in East Africa. Although only 514 sq km, it contains diverse habitats ranging from wide-open savannah and acacia woodland to thick bush and sections of riparian forest. It’s the scenery that makes Nechisar special, but there’s still wildlife left, despite the government’s refusal to tackle the rampant land encroachment and poaching.