Arba Minch Crocodile Ranch

Walking between the masses of crocs in their concrete tanks at this government-run facility is more humdrum than it sounds, except during feeding, which usually happens Monday and Thursday between 3pm and 5pm. It’s signposted almost 6km from Sikela. There’s no public transport here.

The crocodiles are either hatched from eggs collected in the lakes or pulled out as youngsters and reared on the farm. Most of the hapless crocs are killed when they're about 2m length (five years old), when their skin is the best quality, and will end up as handbags or belts in European stores – Italy and Greece, mostly.