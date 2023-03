Arba Minch, which is Amharic for ‘Forty Springs’, is named after the innumerable little springs that bubble up right at the base of the ridge below the town. All the development (the city pumps its water from here) and the fact that it’s not especially scenic to begin with make it only worth visiting if you’ve already paid park fees. The 3km road there from the headquarters, however, is beautiful and is a good, easy walk.