With its mountainous backdrop, Lake Awasa is a lovely sight. You could easily spend a few pleasant hours strolling the lakeshore trail at the end of town, watching men fishing from papyrus rafts, seeing the various shorebirds feeding in the reeds and stopping for fried tilapia and a coffee ceremony at one of the many rustic restaurants.

To gain a pelican’s perspective of Awasa’s shimmering waters, clamber into a boat at the base of the main drag. The boatmen will take you anywhere you request, but most people choose Tikur Wuha (Black Water) to see the hippos. Count on Birr500 for a party of up to five people for a one-hour excursion.