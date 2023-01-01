Fish Market

Lake Awasa’s fishermen head out in their little wooden boats in the afternoon and return the next morning laden with tilapia and catfish. The men are amazingly deft at gutting, scaling, skinning and flicking the eyes out of their catches. Massive marabou storks do janitorial duty while vervet monkeys beg around the nearby bar. It's an incredibly photogenic place, but you'll need a guide to walk around it – contact Tesfaye from Paradise City Tours, who charges Birr50 per person.