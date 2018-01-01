Welcome to Rio Muni

From the remote Rio Campo Nature Reserve where turtles come ashore to lay their eggs, to the pristine white sands and azure sea of the beautiful island of Corisco, the coast of mainland Equatorial Guinea is reason enough to visit. Best of all, you’ll probably have it to yourself. Venture inland and discover the dense rainforest of the Monte Alen National Park, which teems with animals, including forest elephants, lowland gorillas and chimpanzees.

