Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bioko Island, rather curiously, sits off the coast of Cameroon rather than the mainland of Equatorial Guinea, and is home to the capital, Malabo. The northern third of the island, Bioko Norte, has a number of small villages along the coast but the further south you go towards Bioko Sur, the thicker the rainforest becomes and stately ceiba trees dot the landscape.
Bioko Island
Arena Blanca is a lovely beach close to Luba, with white sand. It is known for its clouds of breeding butterflies. You'll find the beach is cleaner the…
Parque Nacional de Pico Basile
Bioko Island
On a clear day you might be able to see the volcanic peak of Pico Basile, but clear days are rare. The park has dense rain forest and it's worth climbing…
Bioko Island
This new park is next door to the airport, and covers an area of 870,000 sq metres. The park offers restaurants, a sports area, activities for children, a…
Bioko Island
This small yellow church is in a picturesque location on a wooded hillside overlooking the sea in the village of Basakoto, south of Malabo. A tour of…
Bioko Island
One of two signposted miradors (viewpoints) along the road that crosses Bioko Island, this one is high above Luba and has spectacular views across the…
Bioko Island
One of two signposted miradors (viewpoints) along the road across the island, this one is high above Moka and has spectacular views over the island and…