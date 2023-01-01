Hutton-le-Hole

North York Moors National Park

With a scatter of gorgeous stone cottages, a gurgling brook and a flock of sheep grazing contentedly on the village green, Hutton-le-Hole must be a contender for the best-looking village in Yorkshire. The dips and hollows on the green may have given the place its name – it was once called simply Hutton Hole; the Frenchified 'le' was added in Victorian times. The village is home to a couple of tearooms, a pub, ice-cream shops, and the fascinating Ryedale Folk Museum.

The tourist office (in the folk museum) has leaflets (£1) about walks in the area, including a 4-mile (2½-hour) circuit to the nearby village of Lastingham. The Daffodil Walk is a 3.5-mile circular walk following the banks of the River Dove. As the name suggests, the main drawcard is the daffs, usually at their best in March or April.

Suggest an Edit