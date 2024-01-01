Pickering Castle

North York Moors National Park

Pickering Castle is a lot like the castles we drew as kids: thick stone outer walls circle the keep, and the whole lot is perched atop a high motte (mound) with great views of the surrounding countryside. Founded by William the Conqueror around 1070, it was added to and altered by later kings, but there's not much of it left.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior of Whitby Abbey during sunset.

    Whitby Abbey

    17.83 MILES

    There are ruined abbeys, and there are picturesque ruined abbeys. And then there's Whitby Abbey, dominating the skyline above the East Cliff like a great…

  • UK, England, North Yorkshire, York, York Minster, ceiling of chapter house

    York Minster

    23.48 MILES

    York Minster is the largest medieval cathedral in northern Europe, and one of the world's most beautiful Gothic buildings. Seat of the archbishop of York,…

  • UK, England, North Yorkshire, View of Castle Howard

    Castle Howard

    10.35 MILES

    Stately homes may be two a penny in England, but you'll have to try pretty damn hard to find one as breathtakingly stately as Castle Howard, a work of…

  • The National Railway Museum in York.

    National Railway Museum

    23.93 MILES

    York's National Railway Museum – the biggest in the world, with more than 100 locomotives – is well presented and crammed with fascinating stuff. It is…

  • A family watch on as a woman in traditional dress demonstrating stitching at the Jorvik Viking Centre in York.

    Jorvik Viking Centre

    23.72 MILES

    Interactive multimedia exhibits aimed at bringing history to life often achieve exactly the opposite, but the much-hyped Jorvik manages to pull it off…

  • Rievaulx Abbey

    Rievaulx Abbey

    13.85 MILES

    In the secluded valley of the River Rye about 3 miles west of Helmsley, amid fields and woods loud with birdsong, stand the magnificent ruins of Rievaulx…

  • AB07AK The Captain Cook Memorial Museum at Whitby North Yorkshire England. Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown.

    Captain Cook Memorial Museum

    17.66 MILES

    This fascinating museum occupies the house of the ship owner with whom Cook began his seafaring career. Highlights include the attic where Cook lodged as…

  • North Yorkshire Moors Railway

    North Yorkshire Moors Railway

    0.26 MILES

    This privately owned railway runs for 18 miles through beautiful countryside from Pickering to Whitby. Lovingly restored steam locos pull period carriages…

Nearby North York Moors National Park attractions

2. Ryedale Folk Museum

6.72 MILES

The largely open-air Ryedale Folk Museum is a constantly expanding collection of North York Moors buildings from different eras, including a medieval…

3. Hutton-le-Hole

6.73 MILES

With a scatter of gorgeous stone cottages, a gurgling brook and a flock of sheep grazing contentedly on the village green, Hutton-le-Hole must be a…

4. Castle Howard

10.35 MILES

Stately homes may be two a penny in England, but you'll have to try pretty damn hard to find one as breathtakingly stately as Castle Howard, a work of…

5. Helmsley Castle

11.64 MILES

The impressive ruins of 12th-century Helmsley Castle are defended by a striking series of deep ditches and banks, to which later rulers added the thick…

6. Helmsley Walled Garden

11.79 MILES

Helmsley Walled Garden would be just another plant-and-produce centre were it not for its dramatic setting next to Helmsley Castle and its fabulous…

7. Duncombe Park Gardens

12.1 MILES

On the outskirts of Helmsley lies the superb ornamental landscape of Duncombe Park estate, laid out in 1718 for Thomas Duncombe (whose son would later…

8. Kirkham Priory

12.28 MILES

The picturesque ruins of Kirkham Priory rise gracefully above the banks of the River Derwent, sporting medieval floor tiles and an impressive 13th-century…