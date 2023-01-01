In the 1750s landscape-gardening fashion favoured a Gothic look and many aristocrats had mock ruins built on their estates. Thomas Duncombe II of Duncombe Park was able to go one better, as his lands contained a real medieval ruin: Rievaulx Abbey. He built Rievaulx Terrace, linked by a carriage drive to Duncombe Park House, so that his guests could admire specially contrived views to the abbey below, with Ryedale and the Hambleton Hills forming a perfect backdrop.

Note that there's no direct access between the terrace and the abbey, and the two sites have separate admission fees.