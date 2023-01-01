Harlow Carr Botanical Gardens

A huge green thumbs-up to Harrogate's gardeners: the town has some of the most beautiful public gardens in England. Flower fanatics should make for the Harlow Carr gardens, the northern showpiece of the Royal Horticultural Society, which are 1.5 miles southwest of town; take the B6162 Otley Rd, the almost-hourly X6a bus from opposite the Fat Badger pub, or walk through the Pine Woods southwest of the Valley Gardens. Last admission is one hour before closing time.