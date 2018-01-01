Welcome to East Riding of Yorkshire
Private Group Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from Harrogate
Starting in the morning from Harrogate, this private guided day trip takes you to the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Wensleydale, Littondale and Nidderdale.The tour departs at 9am from any location in Harrogate of your choice and heads off for the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The first stop is at Wensleydale’s most famous landmark, the 14th century Bolton Castle which once housed Mary Queen of Scots, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy and photograph the magnificent views over Wensleydale, learn a bit about the history of the area from your Guide, or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in the medieval castle’s Tea Room.You will then make the short journey to Aysgarth to see and photograph the major falls which were a filming location for Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, before following the scenic route to Hawes, passing through the traditional Dales village of Askrigg, the filming location for "Darrowby" in the James Herriot "All Creatures Great and Small" TV series.Spend one and a half hours in Hawes, the highest Market Town in England, where you can maybe grab some lunch and see how cheese is made at the world famous Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, visit the Dales Countryside Museum or just explore the quaint shops and cafes of the town itself - the choice is yours! After Hawes you will head into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for some photo stops as you pass through the picturesque traditional Dales villages along the meandering route of the River Wharfe.Arrive in the stunning setting of the conservation village of Arncliffe where you will see the famous Falcon Inn, the original "Woolpack" in the "Emmerdale Farm" TV series. You can either join your guide for a walking tour of the village or just enjoy refreshments with the locals in the Falcon Inn, whichever you prefer. Continue your journey through the beautiful countryside of the National Park, passing Kilnsey Crag and the village of Grassington, then into the rolling hills of Nidderdale, an area of outstanding natural beauty.The final stop is in the charming little town of Pateley Bridge, category winner in the 2016 Great British High Street Competition, with the option to visit "The Oldest Sweet Shop in England" (2014 Guinness Book of Records), before heading back to Harrogate.The tour arrives back in Harrogate at around 5:00pm but you should not book onward travel arrangements too close to the drop-off time, just in case of traffic problems.
Private North York Moors and Whitby from Harrogate
You will be picked up at 9.00am from your choice of location in Harrogate for this guided day trip to explore the scenic and picturesque North York Moors National Park & the seaside town of Whitby. You will have a comfortable minicoach with air-conditioning and a driver/guide exclusively for your group. You will head out of Harrogate, passing by the famous Kilburn White Horse hill figure on the boundary of the North York Moors National Park, before stopping in the picturesque market town of Helmsley for 45 minutes where you can view the medieval castle, explore the quaint shops or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in one of the cafes - the choice is yours!You leave Helmsley and head up over the North York Moors for some photo stops, passing the 16th century Lion Inn on Blakey Ridge (the highest point on the moors) and Ralph's Cross, then through the quaint and picturesque Yorkshire villages that lead down into Whitby. As you arrive in Whitby, you will hear stories about the seaside town's history and your guide will tell you about the main places of interest that you may want to visit.You will have two hours free time in Whitby to view Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), visit the Captain Cook Museum, enjoy the beach, waterfront and fishing port, shop for some Whitby Jet or Gothic fashion or just sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips at the Magpie Cafe - the choice is yours!From Whitby, you can either continue the tour by road in the minicoach or, if you prefer, some or all of your group can spend a little less time in Whitby and take the optional 45-minute moorland steam train journey from Whitby to Goathland on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. This option is paid locally on the day at a discounted rate and there is no need to book ahead, your guide will advise you how to purchase tickets and meet you off the train at Goathland Station ("Hogsmeade" in the Harry Potter movies).On arrival in Goathland, by whichever means you choose, you will see the Station where Hogsmeade was filmed, then explore the picture-postcard village itself to see the filming locations that were used for "Aidensfield" in the Heartbeat television series.After leaving Goathland, you will have a couple more moorland photo stops as you learn the history behind the mysterious RAF Fylingdales Pyramid on Snod Hill and see the Hole of Horcum, before heading back towards Harrogate.You will arrive back in Harrogate at approximately 5.15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from Harrogate
You will be picked up at 9.00am from your choice of location in Harrogate for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable minicoach with air-conditioning and a driver/guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and still in use today. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two and a half hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The final stop is at Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will head back towards Harrogate and should arrive back at the pick-up point at approximately 5.15pm, but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Steam Trains Day Trip from Harrogate
Expect pickup at 9.00am from your choice of location in Harrogate for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable mini-coach with air-conditioning and a driver-guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The next stop is at nearby Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where members of your group will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (paid in cash on the day and no need to pre-book).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station, before heading back to Harrogate.You should arrive back at the pick-up point in Harrogate at approximately 5.15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Tour of Captain Cook Country from Harrogate
You will be picked up at 9.00am from your choice of location in Harrogate and head north for Captain Cook Country, skirting the North York Moors National Park with views of the imposing Cleveland Hills, hearing tales of the region's maritime past and Captain Cook's life on the way. The first stop is in the village of Marton, birthplace of Captain Cook, to view St Cuthbert's Church, where he was baptised, and the commemorative plaque mounted on a slab of granite from Point Hicks, the headland first sighted by Cook in the discovery of Australia, before heading for Great Ayton, pausing en route to photograph Roseberry Topping, a boyhood haunt of James Cook. You will arrive in the beautiful North Yorkshire village of Great Ayton where James Cook lived through most of his childhood, to see his Schoolroom, the Church where he worshipped and his family are buried, his statue on the village green and the site of his cottage that was dismantled brick by brick and transported to Melbourne! The tour leaves Great Ayton to follow the route over the North York Moors that Cook walked to reach the small fishing village of Staithes for his first contact with the sea, passing by the Captain Cook Monument on Easby Moor. You will have an hour in Staithes to explore the historic cobbled streets and winding passages around the harbour and visit the Captain Cook and Staithes Heritage Centre, with its impressive collection of artifacts. The tour then follows the rugged coastline route to Whitby, stopping on the West Cliff overlooking the harbour to view and photograph the famous Whale Bones and Captain Cook Statue. You will have more than two hours free time in Whitby to explore the busy fishing port, with options to visit the Captain Cook Memorial Museum, Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), take the Bark Endeavour scale replica boat trip, go shopping for some Whitby Jet or Gothic Fashion at the Market or sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips from the Magpie Café - the choice is yours! After Whitby you can just sit back and enjoy the views as you travel over the magnificent North York Moors back towards the pick-up point. You will arrive back at the pick-up point at approximately 5:30pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.