City Sightseeing Stratford-upon-Avon Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this City Sightseeing tour is the best way to see the sights of Stratford-Upon-Avon! You can hop-on and off as many times as you like aboard this open-top double-decker bus. There are 10 stops in total and the entire route takes approximately 55-65 minutes. The bus departs every 30-60 minutes from each stop (weekdays and weekends differ). Along the route, passengers will pass numerous famous locations relating to the famous English Language writer, William Shakespeare - including Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Shakespeare’s New Place, Hall’s Croft and Shakespeare’s Grave! Did you know that Shakespeare is the best selling fiction writer of all time with over 4 billion copies sold?! First up is Shakespeare’s Birthplace at Stop 2, hop-off and discover the story behind Shakespeare’s life as a child, how his father made a living as a glove manufacturer and the first few years he was married to his wife whilst living in the cottage. Hop-off at Stop 4 And visit New Place, where you can walk-in the footsteps of Shakespeare and enjoy a stroll through the beautiful gardens located here. Hop back on as the tour heads to Hall’s Croft, the former home of Shakespeare’s eldest, Susanna, where she lived with her husband in the 17th century. This elegant house boasts an extremely well-preserved exterior, as well as beautiful furnishings and decorations inside. Take a break from learning about Shakespeare and hop-off at the River Avon to take a peaceful strong along the riverside, or hop-off at the Maybird Shopping Centre and enjoy a fabulous shopping spree! Other major attractions along the route include Shakespeare’s Grave at Trinity Church and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage along Cottage Lane. Hop-off and discover the former farmhouse where Shakespeare’s wife Anne once lived. Other stops along the route include: Visitor Information Centre, Bridge St Shakespeare’s Birthplace Market Sq and American Fountain Shakespeare’s New Place and Guild Chapel River Avon & Royal Shakespeare Theatre Hall’s Croft, Holy Trinity Church & Shakespeare’s Grave Evesham Place Alcester Road Anne Hathaway’s Cottage Maybird Shopping Centre
Shakespeare's Birthplace: 'Any Three Houses' Ticket
Get great-value access to three key Shakespearean sights in Stratford-upon-Avon with the 'Any Three Houses' ticket. Take your pick of any three out of the five included attractions. Perhaps you'll opt for Shakespeare's Birthplace, and explore the house where the playwright was born and grew up. Or maybe you'll choose Hall's Croft, the beautifully furnished Jacobean home of Shakespeare's daughter Susanna and her wealthy physician husband, Dr John Hall. Anne Hathaway's Cottage with its beautiful gardens is a classic choice, and the place where he courted his bride-to-be. At Mary Arden's Farm, experience the sights, sounds, and smells of a working Tudor farm – Shakespeare's mother's childhood home. Alternatively, visit Shakespeare's New Place, the city's newest and most exciting attraction, set on the site of the home where Shakespeare spent 19 years of his life, with specially commissioned sculptures in a contemporary landscape setting.
Shakespeare's Birthplace: All 5 Houses Ticket
Shakespeare’s family homes and gardens offer something for everyone. Enjoy tales from our fascinating guides and discover Shakespeare's life story while you visit his beautiful homes and gardens, explore various exhibits, watch live performances, and visit with farm animals. Take part in trials, quizzes and many other family activities throughout the year. Shakespeare's Birthplace: Walk in Shakespeare's footsteps and explore the house where he was born and grew up. Hall's Croft: Explore the beautifully furnished Jacobean home of Shakespeare's daughter Susanna and her wealthy physician husband, Dr John Hall. Anne Hathaway's Cottage and Gardens: Relive Shakespeare's Tudor love story where he courted his bride-to-be. Mary Arden's Farm: Experience the sights, sounds and smells of his mother's working Tudor farm. Shakespeare's New Place: Visit Stratford-upon-Avon’s newest and most exciting attraction. Walk in his footsteps on the site of his family home for nineteen years with specially commissioned sculptures in a contemporary landscape setting.
Tour of the Cotswolds from Stratford-upon-Avon
Your tour of this designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty starts with a pick-up direct from your Stratford-upon-Avon hotel, B&B or the train station at approximately 9.00am (pick-up time confirmed at the time of booking). After a short journey to the Cotswolds, and after the final customers have boarded the tour (usually at Moreton-in-Marsh station), the tour begins with a welcome and introduction by your driver/guide before departing for the first stop on the tour. The 15 minute journey to Dover’s Hill viewpoint is an opportunity to watch the landscape change and meet your fellow passengers. Upon arrival, your tour guide will tell you the fascinating story of the Cotswolds; a story that includes facts, stats, history, unusual events and local folklore. This 20 minute stop is followed by the short journey to Chipping Campden just 5 minutes away. The hour long stop is the first of three “self-explore” stops during the tour where you’ll have opportunity to walk the streets of the historic market town on your own with maps provided by your guide. The map features a variety of things you can see and do from historic buildings to quirky shops selling gifts, local produce and fantastic coffee. Broadway Tower and the “secret” off-the-beaten-track Cotswolds village are the next two stops on the tour where you’ll find out more about these interesting and beautiful locations. At around 1pm the tour arrives in the highest town in the Cotswolds, Stow-on-the-Wold. This is your second self-explore stops and with an hour and ten minutes free time there is ample opportunity to grab a bite to eat from the fantastic array of options located around the market square. Maps are once again provided featuring a list of things you can see and do. Following Stow-on-the-Wold the tour heads South to the village of Bibury – once famously referred to as "the most beautiful village in England" by poet William Morris. The 25-minute stop provides ample time to visit Arlington Row – arguably the most iconic row of cottages in the Cotswolds – and stroll alongside the river Coln. You may even be lucky enough to spot a water vole or a brown trout or two! Leaving Bibury behind you'll then travel through the narrow country lanes to the final stop of the day and the “jewel in the crown” of the Cotswolds – Bourton-on-the-Water. After a brief introduction to the picturesque little village you'll have approximately 40-minutes free-time to explore on your own and stock up on souvenirs to remind you of your day in the Cotswolds. The tour finishes at Bourton-on-the-Water before making its way back to Stratford-upon-Avon arriving at approximately 5.30pm. *Thursday tours operate from June to September. Pick-ups from Leamington Spa station also available.
Shakespeare's Schoolroom and Guildhall Entry Ticket and Tour
Stratford's newest visitor attraction provides the missing chapter of the story of William Shakespeare's life in his home town - his education and the inspiration that led him to become the world’s greatest playwright. Visitors are invited to explore the very building in which young William Shakespeare was educated in the 1570s. Learn about what subjects he would have studied and the teaching methods of the day. Films provide background information about Shakespeare's school days and the historic significance of Stratford-upon-Avon's Guildhall. Built in 1420, this building is one of only a few remaining medieval Guildhalls in the country. Knowledgeable and passionate guides will bring the many stories to life about the building's role in Stratford's civic life over the centuries and how the Shakespeare family was involved.See the Council Chamber, where William Shakespeare's father served as Bailiff (Mayor). Enter the space where Shakespeare first witness performances by some of the country's greatest actors of his time. Participate in a Tudor lesson and brush up on your Latin. With this interactive and engaging visitor experience for all ages, you can dress up in Tudor-style for a 'selfie,' play Tudor games and get messy with quill and ink, and marvel at the medieval wall paintings. Major restoration and meticulous conservation work of the Guildhall, provides an extraordinary history of the building and of over 400 years of civic history of Stratford.
Shakespeare's Birthplace: 'Winter 4 House' Ticket in Stratford-Upon-Avon
Shakespeare's family homes and garden offer something for everyone. Enjoy tales from our fascinating guides, discover his life story through exhibitions, experience live performances, visit beautiful houses and gardens, or meet the animals and take part in trials, quizzes, and family activities throughout the year.Shakespeare's Birthplace; Walk in Shakespeare's footsteps and explore the house where he was born and grew up.Hall's Croft: Explore the beautifully furnished Jacobean home of Shakespeare's daughter Susanna and her wealthy physician husband, Dr John Hall.Anne Hathaway's Cottage & Gardens: Relive Shakespeare's Tudor love story where he courted his bride-to-be.Shakespeare's New Place: New for 2016 Visit Stratford-upon-Avon’s newest and most exciting attraction. In a contemporary landscape setting with specially commissioned sculptures, you can walk in the footsteps of Shakespeare while visiting his family's home of nineteen years.