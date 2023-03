Set in attractive parkland 8 miles south of Hanley, the modern production centre for Josiah Wedgwood's porcelain empire displays an extensive collection of historic pieces, including plenty of Wedgwood's delicate, neoclassical blue-and-white jasperware at its museum. On weekdays, there are self-guided factory tours and first-come, first-served guided factory tours lasting one hour. Pot throwing and design workshops take place at its Master Craft and Decorating studios.