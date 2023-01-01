Phenomenally popular Alton Towers, 4 miles east of Cheadle off the B5032, offers maximum G-force for your buck. Wild rides include the Th13teen, Nemesis, Oblivion, Galactica and Wickerman coasters. Gentler thrills span carousels and stage shows to a pirate-themed aquarium and splashtastic water park.

Check seasonal schedules online and pre-purchase tickets to skip ticket queues and take advantage of discounted entry deals. Five on-site hotels with themed rooms offer perks such as an hour's early park entry.

Your own transport is best (a monorail loops between the car park and the main entrance). In summer, one daily bus links Alton Towers with Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham and Derby; schedules are available from Traveline.