Stafford Castle

The Midlands & the Marches

LoginSave

The hilltop remains of Stafford Castle, a classic Norman moat and bailey, sit romantically in a forest glade 1 mile southwest of town, just off the A518. The castle keep is open during the same hours as the visitor centre, which has displays and hands-on activities relating to the castle's 900-year history.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • UK, England, Birmingham, Centenary Square, New Library of Birmingham

    Library of Birmingham

    24.21 MILES

    Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…

  • Birmingham - September 11: The Barber Institute of Fine Art in the university of Birmingham, on September 11, 2016, UK

    Barber Institute of Fine Arts

    25.75 MILES

    At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…

  • Lichfield Cathedral

    Lichfield Cathedral

    15.39 MILES

    Crowned by three dramatic towers, Lichfield Cathedral is a Gothic fantasy, constructed in stages from 1200 to 1350. The enormous vaulted nave is set…

  • National Brewery Centre

    National Brewery Centre

    21.61 MILES

    Burton-upon-Trent grew up around its 7th-century abbey, which was famed for its healing spring waters. Brewing began here around 1700 and in the early…

  • Cosford Royal Air Force Museum

    Cosford Royal Air Force Museum

    12.77 MILES

    This famous aerospace museum 13 miles east of Ironbridge is run by the Royal Air Force, whose pilots steered many of these winged wonders across the skies…

  • Iron Bridge

    Iron Bridge

    18.47 MILES

    The arching Iron Bridge, which gives the area its name, was built to flaunt the new technology invented by the pioneering Darby family. At the time of its…

  • Museum of the Gorge

    Museum of the Gorge

    18.59 MILES

    An ideal place to kick off your Ironbridge Gorge visit is the Museum of the Gorge. Occupying a Gothic riverside warehouse, it offers an overview of the…

  • Erasmus Darwin House

    Erasmus Darwin House

    15.34 MILES

    After turning down the job of royal physician to King George III, Erasmus Darwin became a leading light in the Lunar Society, debating the origins of life…

View more attractions

Nearby The Midlands & the Marches attractions

1. Ancient High House

1.39 MILES

Built in 1595 and now surrounded by High St shops, the Ancient High House is believed to be the largest remaining timber-framed Tudor town house in…

2. Shugborough

5.55 MILES

This regal, neoclassical mansion is the ancestral home of royal photographer Lord Lichfield. A good proportion of the wall space is devoted to his work;…

3. World of Wedgwood

10.89 MILES

Set in attractive parkland 8 miles south of Hanley, the modern production centre for Josiah Wedgwood's porcelain empire displays an extensive collection…

4. Cosford Royal Air Force Museum

12.77 MILES

This famous aerospace museum 13 miles east of Ironbridge is run by the Royal Air Force, whose pilots steered many of these winged wonders across the skies…

5. Erasmus Darwin House

15.34 MILES

After turning down the job of royal physician to King George III, Erasmus Darwin became a leading light in the Lunar Society, debating the origins of life…

6. Lichfield Cathedral

15.39 MILES

Crowned by three dramatic towers, Lichfield Cathedral is a Gothic fantasy, constructed in stages from 1200 to 1350. The enormous vaulted nave is set…

7. Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum

15.56 MILES

This absorbing museum charts the life of the pioneering lexicographer, wit, poet and critic Samuel Johnson, who moved to London from his native Lichfield…

8. Lichfield Museum

15.58 MILES

Exhibits cover 1300 years of Lichfield history at this museum inside the revamped St Mary's Church, which also contains the town's library and art gallery…