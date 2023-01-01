Built in imposing neoclassical style in 1785, Attingham Park looks like something straight out of a period drama with its grand columned facade, manicured lawns, restored walled garden, and stagecoach turning circle in the courtyard. Rooms highlight eight generations of the Berwick family's history. The landscaped grounds swirl around an ornamental lake and are home to some 300 fallow deer.

Attingham Park is 4 miles southeast of Shrewsbury; take bus 96 (£4.20, 15 minutes, every two hours Monday to Saturday).