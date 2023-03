Built in 1793, this was a working prison as recently as 2013. Today tours are led by former prison guards: when you arrive, you're 'processed' as a prisoner and escorted into the general population wing, before having the opportunity to enter a cell, which is ominously locked behind you. Alternatively, you can take a self-guided tour. Chilling evening ghost tours (not recommended for kids) include the prison's execution room where 11 inmates were hanged.