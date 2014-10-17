Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, and Bath Tour from London

Start your tour from London with a scenic drive to the ancient kingdom of Wessex and a visit to the world-famous site of Stonehenge. With a history spanning 5,000 years, this stone circle has been shrouded in mystery and myth since before the written word. Your guide will explain what is known and what may never be known about these giant stones set on Salisbury Plain. Absorb the powerful vibe of this ancient site and load up your camera with photos before continuing your journey through the beautiful counties of Wiltshire and Somerset, passing thatched-roof cottages and idyllic villages. Arrive in the elegant city of Bath, where both Romans and Georgians have left their mark. Formerly known as Aquae Sulis, Bath is home to the only hot thermal springs in Britain, which were a draw for early Roman invaders. At the Roman Baths, discover how centuries later, the baths were still a destination for those who wanted to ‘take to the waters.’ The Georgian elite of London arrived here in the 18th century to cure themselves of rheumatic disease and gout. The city’s elegant squares, circuses and crescents also date from this time. Enjoy a guided tour of the city, and then enjoy lunch (own expense) at a local eatery. After lunch, continue your day trip to Windsor, home to the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world and the favorite home of Queen Elizabeth II. Your guide will give you a full account of the history of this royal residence and take you on a walk through the town where royalty and statesmen have walked. Inside the castle (entrance at your own expense), see the fine furniture and paintings owned by the queen. Take a look at Queen Mary's Dolls’ House and visit St George's chapel to see the resting place of English kings and queens, including Henry VIII and Charles I. At the end of the day, meet the rest of your group to head back to London through historic Runnymede, where the Magna Carta was sealed by King John in 1215. Please note: Between November 1 and February 28, this tour itinerary will run in reverse.