Stonehenge, Windsor Castle, and Bath Tour from London
Start your tour from London with a scenic drive to the ancient kingdom of Wessex and a visit to the world-famous site of Stonehenge. With a history spanning 5,000 years, this stone circle has been shrouded in mystery and myth since before the written word. Your guide will explain what is known and what may never be known about these giant stones set on Salisbury Plain. Absorb the powerful vibe of this ancient site and load up your camera with photos before continuing your journey through the beautiful counties of Wiltshire and Somerset, passing thatched-roof cottages and idyllic villages. Arrive in the elegant city of Bath, where both Romans and Georgians have left their mark. Formerly known as Aquae Sulis, Bath is home to the only hot thermal springs in Britain, which were a draw for early Roman invaders. At the Roman Baths, discover how centuries later, the baths were still a destination for those who wanted to ‘take to the waters.’ The Georgian elite of London arrived here in the 18th century to cure themselves of rheumatic disease and gout. The city’s elegant squares, circuses and crescents also date from this time. Enjoy a guided tour of the city, and then enjoy lunch (own expense) at a local eatery. After lunch, continue your day trip to Windsor, home to the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world and the favorite home of Queen Elizabeth II. Your guide will give you a full account of the history of this royal residence and take you on a walk through the town where royalty and statesmen have walked. Inside the castle (entrance at your own expense), see the fine furniture and paintings owned by the queen. Take a look at Queen Mary's Dolls’ House and visit St George's chapel to see the resting place of English kings and queens, including Henry VIII and Charles I. At the end of the day, meet the rest of your group to head back to London through historic Runnymede, where the Magna Carta was sealed by King John in 1215. Please note: Between November 1 and February 28, this tour itinerary will run in reverse.
Southampton Shore Tour: London to Southampton, Stonehenge
Leave your central London hotel by luxury coach and relax on the journey west, passing through London’s busy urban metropolis and into the peaceful Wiltshire countryside. While traveling, your tour manager will give you some insights into Wiltshire’s most intriguing relic – Stonehenge – and explain a few of the theories about the building of this Megalithic stone circle.After traveling for roughly 1.5 hours, arrive at Stonehenge and spend time exploring this incredible site independently. While strolling around this UNESCO World Heritage Site, ponder the tales your tour manager told you earlier, and make up your own mind about how and why it came to stand. Was it built as an astrological observatory, or was it perhaps intended as a sacred burial place? How did the gigantic Sarsen stones get to the site when no machinery existed to transport them?At the pre-arranged time, meet your tour manager back on the coach and then relax on the journey to Southampton on England’s coast. Your guide will drop you off right outside Southampton cruise terminal in time for your cruise. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely arrival to Southampton Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Bath and Stonehenge Day Trip from Oxford
Hop aboard your coach in central Oxford in the morning, then travel in comfort to the UNESCO–listed site of Stonehenge. Nestled in the beautiful county of Wiltshire, Stonehenge is widely considered among the world’s most mysterious prehistoric sites. On arrival, explore Stonehenge at your own pace and admire the unique rock monuments up-close. With your audio-guide to hand, gain insight into the site’s fascinating history. Then, head to the visitor centre — home to a world-class exhibition featuring 250 ancient objects from around the area.Continue onward to Bath, a Georgian spa town hidden in the Somerset hills. During your guided walking tour, take in top attractions including Bath Abbey, Bath Circus, the Jane Austen Centre, and the beautiful Royal Crescent, and learn of Bath’s interesting heritage. When your time in Bath comes to an end, return to central Oxford to conclude your tour.
Full-Day Tour of Salisbury and Stonehenge
Begin your tour from either Salisbury Train Station or Central Car Park Coach Park in Salisbury.Explore the medieval city with all of its history and mystique, spending an hour at the Cathedral to take in the tallest spire and the Magna Carta (subject to opening times). Then make a brief stop at Old Sarum, the original city of Salisbury. This Iron Age settlement became Salisbury after visits from Saxons, Danes, Vikings, and Normans. Old Sarum offers wonderful views over the city and the surrounding landscape. This is where King John had his garrisons in the early 1200s before the barons rose up against the King which resulted in the Magna Carta being sealed in 1215.Depart from Old Sarum and follow a narrow riverside road through a picturesque valley. Here you can take in the many thatched cottages and begin to learn the history that surrounds Stonehenge.Arriving at Stonehenge, spend two hours experiencing the new visitor center and the ancient stones before heading to The Ancestor in Amesbury and the 10th-century Church of St Mary and St. Melor. Here you will discover a fascinating account of the place and uncover the reason why Stonehenge is where it is. The journey through time to one of Britain's best kept secrets, exploring the oldest continuous settlement in England (as recognized by Guinness World Records). Enjoy exclusive access to a site of recent archaeological discoveries.Upon leaving Amesbury, return to Salisbury Train Station, Central Coach Park, or a local hotel (if you are staying overnight), where your tour concludes.
Stonehenge Special Access Evening Tour from London
After our central London pickups we head off to Wiltshire, where our first stop will be the medieval village of Avebury. Avebury is ringed by the largest stone circle in the world and the product of Neolithic man. You will have free time to explore this picturesque and historic area.The group will then walk up the hillside to West Kennet Long Barrow, a 5000 year old Neolithic burial tomb. You will be taken to the burial site and given lots of information about it history by your tour manger. Then depart for Stonehenge where you will be given special access to the Stone Circle when the site is closed to the general public. The tour will last an hour and is guided by a local expert who will explain the history of the ancient site. After our special access tour of Stonehenge we head back to London.
Salisbury Museum Entry Ticket
The Salisbury Museum is based in the King's House, a medieval grade I listed building opposite of Salisbury Cathedral. The museum's displays include nationally important archaeology from Stonehenge, fine art including watercolours by JMW Turner and impressive local history.In the stunning new Wessex Gallery of archaeology you can discover 500,000 years of history. Exhibits include the famous Amesbury Archer and the Pitt-Rivers Wessex collection of archaeology. The other galleries reveal the history of Salisbury through costume, fine art, everyday objects and ceramics. The museum also has an exciting programme of temporary exhibitions - for example later this year John Constable's Salisbury Cathedral from the Meadows will be on display at the museum.The museum has a vibrant family events programme, often with family trails over the school holidays. The cafe (open 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday) offers wonderful home baked meals with outdoor seating that has unrivaled views of Salisbury Cathedral.