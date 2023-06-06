Stonehenge

Stonehenge

©William Toti/500px

Overview

Welcome to Britain’s most iconic archaeological site. This compelling ring of monolithic stones has been attracting a steady stream of pilgrims, poets and philosophers for the last 5000 years and is still a mystical, ethereal place – a haunting echo from Britain's forgotten past, and a reminder of those who once walked the ceremonial avenues across Salisbury Plain.

  • Blue skies over Stonehenge historic site

    Stonehenge

    Stonehenge

    An ultramodern makeover at ancient Stonehenge has brought an impressive visitor centre and the closure of an intrusive road (now restored to grassland)…

  • Visitor Centre

    Visitor Centre

    Stonehenge

    The highlight here is a 360-degree projection of Stonehenge through the ages and seasons – complete with midsummer sunrise and swirling star-scape…

  • Woodhenge

    Woodhenge

    Stonehenge

    Woodhenge is a series of six concentric rings that would once have been staked out by wooden posts (today, concrete markers do the job), and may have…

Wide view of stones at Stonehenge. Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England and consists of a ring of standing stones. Beautiful Stonehenge wish blue sky.

Archaeology

Stonehenge: get to know England's most mysterious monument

Feb 7, 2022 • 6 min read

