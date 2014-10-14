Welcome to Dorset
City Sightseeing Bournemouth Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
City Sightseeing Bournemouth will allow you to discover everything this beautiful coastal city has to offer, from it's sandy beaches and traditional villages to it's vibrant nightlife and bustling shopping districts.From Stop 1, East Cliff, the tour continues to the famous Bournemouth Pier which is one of the biggest tourist hotspots in the city! From our open-top bus, passengers will have the most amazing panoramic views of the coast, or, you can hop-off and explore the theatre, arcade and many restaurants and cafes that are found here! Hop back on as the tour carries on down to Bournemouth Square, another of the city's most important locations, which boasts many high-end retailers, shops, eateries and bars.If you'd like to discover the history of Bournemouth during your visit, hop-off at the Old Poole Town. Although many buildings have been re-modelled over the centuries, visitors will still get a real feel for Bournemouth's' medieval roots here from its older-style architecture, evident throughout the Old Town. There are also many museums in Old Town, including the Poole Museum, which boasts a range of galleries observing boats and trade over centuries. One of Bournemouth's most unique locations is The Triangle, for being the city's central point for the local LGBT community. Hop-off at Stop 23, to explore this quirky area that boasts arguably the city's most vibrant nightlife. The stops along the route are as follows:1. East Cliff 2. Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot Rocks 3. Bournemouth Square - Gervis Place Stand X 4. West Cliff Savoy Hotel 5. Westbourne - Camden 6. Branksome Chine 7. Canford Cliffs - Loch Fyne 8. Sandbanks Beach - Shore Road 9. Sandbanks Beach - Pavilion 10. Sandbanks Peninsular - Ferry Approach 11. Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Pavilion 12. Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Shore Road 13. Lilliput Village - Lilliput Square 14. Whitecliff - Whitecliff Recreation Ground 15. Poole Park - Park Gates East 16. Poole Quay & Old Town - Portsmouth Hoy Pub 17. 13A. Poole Quay & Old Town - Old Orchard18. Poole Railway Station - ASDA Side 19. Poole College / Civic Centre - The College 20. Ashley Cross - Parkstone Railway Station 21. Penn Hill - Penn Hill Corner 22. Westbourne - County Gates 23. The Triangle 24. Bournemouth Square - Exeter Road Stand LL 25. Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot RocksDuring our tour through Bournemouth, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English. City Sightseeing Bournemouth is seasonal and only operates between 30th March 2018 - 30th September 2018.
Private Tour Visiting The Life and Times of Thomas Hardy from Weymouth Dorset
Leaving from Dorset you visit Portland (Isle of Slingers).The Isle of Portland, joined to the mainland by the narrow strand of Chesil Beach, is the setting for The Well-Beloved written by Hardy and published in 1897.Pass through Weymouth or Budmouth Regis as Hardy called it. Hardy worked as an architect here between 1869-1870, and the town features in Under the Greenwood Tree.Move on to Dorchester or Casterbridge as Hardy refered to it. You visit the Thomas Hardy Statue, his house Max Gate, designed by Hardy in 1885 and a walk around the market town of Dorchester.On to the evocative cob and thatch cottage - birthplace of Thomas Hardy. Here you will spend time using the visitor centre near Hardy's Cottage in the heart of Hardy Country.Take a look at where Hardy - or a part of him - was laid to rest. The true Hardy fans will understand that last reference.
Windsor and Winchester from Bournemouth Full-Day Tour
On this tour we will visit Royal Windsor to see the favourite home of the Queen where she lives most weekends in the magnificient Windsor Castle (extra charge for entrance). Eton College is over the other side of the River Thames and is one of the best schools in the UK. We will take you on a 1 hour walking tour to see the sights of both places then free time for lunch or visiting the Castle. About 1pm we will depart to Winchester arriving about 2.15pm for a walking tour of 1 hour showing you Britains oldest public school (Winchester College), one of the largest and best Cathedrals Europe (free entry on Sunday or small charge on Saturday) and the former home of author Jane Austen (no entry allowed). We will finish the tour at the Great Hall (part of the Winchester Castle and free entry) which once ruled England and was the Capital and centre of political and royal power about a thousand years ago before it changed to London. You will have free time from 3.15pm until about 5.30pm departure time arriving home by early evening (approx 6.30 - 7pm).
Poole Harbour and Island Cruise from Poole
Poole Harbour with its many islands, famous landmarks and interesting stories offers a great day out for everyone. It is the place where Jonathan Swift found his inspiration for Gulliver’s Travels and sits under the Purbecks which inspired Thomas Hardy in his brilliant writing.The cruise takes you from Poole Quay all around the harbour and sails close to Brownsea Island and its castle, the expensive properties on Sandbanks and close to the islands which all have something unique. You can relax on the top deck on a warm summer day or sit in a heated saloon with a nice cup of tea while listening to the commentary in which the captain points out all the landmarks and speaks of the interesting history of the area.The Blue Lagoon, Lilliput, Corfe Castle and the Sandbanks Chain Ferry are just a few of the views to mention. The cruise takes approximately 75 minutes and returns to Poole Quay. All boats have toilets and a bar with a variety of drinks and snacks, including ice creams.
Cambridge and Oxford Tour from London
Depart London and start your journey to the first destination, Cambridge situated on the River cam, houses one of the most prestigious universities in the world - where Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, CS Lewis between others, studied! Start a 45-minutes walking tour, this will finish right in the centre where you will be able to access its many colleges and quirky shops.Continue the tour to Oxford - the City of Dreaming Spires - which revolves around its university, founded during the 12th century. Many reknown figures studied here such as Bill Clinton, JRR Tolkien - writer of the Lord of the Rings and famous actors such as Hugh Grant!In your free time you can visit Christ Church College, one of the largest colleges in Oxford and home to the smallest cathedral in the UK - known as one of the sets for the Harry Potter films. Later on you can enjoy free time in the market. Then start your journey back to London.
City Sightseeing Bournemouth Bus and Boat Hop On Hop Off Tour
Hop-on to our City Sightseeing bus and enjoy unlimited hop-on hop-off for the time-period selected at check-out. Passengers can hop-on and hop-off at any of the 25 tour stops along the bus route, or stay on the tour for the full duration which takes approximately 90 minutes. The buses depart from each stop around every 60 minutes. Along the bus route, visit iconic landmarks such as Bournemouth Pier, Bournemouth Square and Poole’s Centre. You can also hop-off to explore the historic side of Bournemouth at locations such as Old Poole Town, where you can discover some of the city’s oldest and most historic buildings and museums. As you travel along the route, passengers will enjoy 360-degree sea views as the bus crosses over Sandbanks Beach, or you can hop-off and enjoy the seaside until you’re ready to continue the tour! A unique spot in Bournemouth is the Triangle, hop-off at Stop 23 along the bus route to discover the area deemed the central point for the LGBT community. It is one of Bournemouth’s most vibrant and lively areas – also a great place to enjoy a night out! The tour stops along the bus are as follows: East Cliff Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot Rocks Bournemouth Square - Gervis Place Stand X West Cliff Savoy Hotel Westbourne - Camden Branksome Chine Canford Cliffs - Loch Fyne Sandbanks Beach - Shore Road Sandbanks Beach - Pavilion Sandbanks Peninsular - Ferry Approach Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Pavilion Sandbanks Beach - Opposite Shore Road Lilliput Village - Lilliput Square Whitecliff - Whitecliff Recreation Ground Poole Park - Park Gates East Poole Quay & Old Town - Portsmouth Hoy Pub 13A. Poole Quay & Old Town - Old Orchard Poole Railway Station - ASDA Side Poole College / Civic Centre - The College Ashley Cross - Parkstone Railway Station Penn Hill - Penn Hill Corner Westbourne - County Gates The Triangle Bournemouth Square - Exeter Road Stand LL Bournemouth Pier - Behind Hot Rocks Don’t stop your adventure there, join one of the two boat tours to see this beautiful town from the water: Join the Poole to Swanage Cruise at Poole Quay or Swanage Pier – this boat tour has selected departure times and only operates between March - September. This cruise departs from Pool Quay at: 10:30, 13:00, 15:45 This cruise departs from Swanage Pier at: 11:30, 14:00, 16:45 Join the Poole Harbour Cruise at Poole Quay – this boat tour has selected departure times and only operates between March - September. This cruise departs from Poole Quay at: 11:00, 12:45, 14:30