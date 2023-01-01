A marvellous conversion of a handsome Victorian mill has resulted in Seven Stories, a very hands-on museum dedicated to the wondrous world of children's literature. Across the seven floors you'll find original manuscripts and artwork from the 1930s onwards, and a constantly changing program of kid-oriented exhibitions, activities and events designed to encourage the AA Milnes of the new millennium. There's a bookshop, coffee shop and cafe.
Seven Stories – The Centre for Children's Books
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
