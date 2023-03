Shetland ponies, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens and agricultural crops aren't what you'd expect to find in built-up Newcastle, but you can see them all at this community farm. Eggs, dairy products and more are sold at its farm shop and used in dishes served at its cafe.

Its 'preloved warehouse' (9am to 4pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, to 3pm Friday and Saturday) restores and upcycles donated solid-wood furniture.