Newcastle Upon Tyne Quayside

Against its dramatic backdrop of Victorian elegance and industrial grit, this fiercely independent city harbours a spirited mix of heritage and urban sophistication, with excellent art galleries and a magnificent concert hall, along with boutique hotels, some exceptional restaurants and, of course, interesting bars: Newcastle is renowned throughout Britain for its thumping nightlife, bolstered by an energetic, 42,000-strong student population. The city retains deep-rooted traditions, embodied by the no-nonsense, likeable locals.

  Life Science Centre

    Life Science Centre

    Part of a sober-minded institute devoted to the study of genetic science, this centre lets you discover the secrets of life through a fascinating series…

  BALTIC – Centre for Contemporary Art

    BALTIC – Centre for Contemporary Art

    Once a huge mustard-coloured grain store, BALTIC is now a huge mustard-coloured art gallery rivalling London's Tate Modern. There are no permanent…

  Victoria Tunnel

    Victoria Tunnel

    Walking Newcastle's streets, you'd never know this extraordinary tunnel runs for 2.5 miles beneath your feet. Built between 1839 and 1842 as a coal-wagon…

  Great North Museum

    Great North Museum

    The contents of Newcastle University's museums and the prestigious Hancock Museum's natural-history exhibits come together in the latter's neoclassical…

  Discovery Museum

    Discovery Museum

    Tyneside's rich history is explored at this unmissable museum. Exhibitions spread across three floors of the former Co-operative Wholesale Society…

  Segedunum

    Segedunum

    The last strong post of Hadrian's Wall was the fort of Segedunum, 5 miles east of Newcastle at the 'wall's end', now the Newcastle suburb of Wallsend…

  Bessie Surtees House

    Bessie Surtees House

    The Tyne's northern bank was the hub of commercial Newcastle in the 16th century and on Sandhill a row of leaning merchant houses has survived from that…

Hadrian's Wall is a World Heritage Site in the beautiful Northumberland National Park. Popular with walkers along the Hadrian's Wall Path and Pennine Way Hadrian's Wall, Unesco World Heritage, UK, United Kingdom

Beaches

Day trips from Newcastle

Aug 6, 2015 • 5 min read

