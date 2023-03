If the idea of petting a cow seems impossibly exotic, this down-on-the-farm theme park will be right up your country track. It's all about enjoying the sights (and smells) of the countryside: sit on the ponies; pet the billy goats; watch the bulls; and milk the cows. It's 6 miles southeast of Newquay, on the A3058 towards Summercourt. Tickets remain valid for seven days