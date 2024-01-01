Walltown Visitor Centre

Northeast England

The Northumberland National Park Visitor Ccentre is located at Greenhead. It will reopen in summer 2019 following renovations.

Nearby Northeast England attractions

1. Roman Army Museum

0.1 MILES

On the site of the Carvoran Roman Fort a mile northeast of Greenhead, near Walltown Crags, this revamped museum has three galleries covering the Roman…

2. Birdoswald Roman Fort

3.34 MILES

The remains of this once-formidable fort (known as Banna to the Romans) are on an escarpment overlooking the beautiful Irthing Gorge along a minor road…

3. The Sill

5.28 MILES

Built in 2017 to blend in with the landscape, with grasses and wildflowers growing on the roof, this state-of-the-art visitor centre has a permanent…

4. Vindolanda Roman Fort & Museum

6.42 MILES

The extensive site of Vindolanda offers a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of a Roman garrison town. The time-capsule museum is just one part of…

5. Lanercost Priory

7.14 MILES

Situated 2.6 miles northeast of Brampton in Cumbria, these peaceful raspberry-coloured ruins are all that remain of a priory founded in 1166 by…

6. Housesteads Roman Fort & Museum

7.68 MILES

The most dramatic site of Hadrian's Wall – and the best-preserved Roman fort in the whole country – is at Housesteads, 4 miles north of Bardon Mill on the…

7. Chesters Roman Fort & Museum

15.38 MILES

This Roman cavalry fort's superbly preserved remains are set among idyllic green woods and meadows near the village of Chollerford. Originally constructed…

8. Hexham Abbey

16.62 MILES

Dominating tiny Market Pl, Hexham's stately abbey is a marvellous example of Early English architecture. It cleverly escaped the Dissolution of 1537 by…