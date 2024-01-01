Walltown Visitor Centre

The Northumberland National Park Visitor Ccentre is located at Greenhead. It will reopen in summer 2019 following renovations.
Housesteads Roman Fort & Museum

7.68 MILES
7.68 MILES
The most dramatic site of Hadrian's Wall – and the best-preserved Roman fort in the whole country – is at Housesteads, 4 miles north of Bardon Mill on the…
Vindolanda Roman Fort & Museum

6.42 MILES
6.42 MILES
The extensive site of Vindolanda offers a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of a Roman garrison town. The time-capsule museum is just one part of…
17.9 MILES
Carlisle Castle

17.9 MILES

Carlisle's brooding, rust-red castle lurks on the north side of the city. Founded around a Celtic and Roman stronghold, the castle's Norman keep was added…
21.56 MILES
Hermitage Castle

21.56 MILES

The 'guardhouse of the bloodiest valley in Britain', Hermitage Castle embodies the brutal history of the Scottish Borders. Desolate but proud with its…
27.7 MILES
Lowther Estate

27.7 MILES

This sprawling country estate once belonged to one of the Lake District's most venerable families and is currently undergoing a huge, multimillion-pound…
17.41 MILES
Kielder Observatory

17.41 MILES

For the best views of the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, attend a stargazing session at this state-of-the-art, 2008-built observatory. Its…
26.26 MILES
Dalemain

26.26 MILES

Driving southwest along the A592 road from Penrith, you can't miss the striking salmon-pink facade of Dalemain, a mile from Ullswater's northern tip. With…
17.91 MILES
Tullie House Museum

17.91 MILES

Carlisle's flagship museum covers 2000 years of the city's past. The Roman Frontier Gallery explores Carlisle's Roman foundations, while the Border…
0.1 MILES
Roman Army Museum

0.1 MILES

On the site of the Carvoran Roman Fort a mile northeast of Greenhead, near Walltown Crags, this revamped museum has three galleries covering the Roman…
3.34 MILES
Birdoswald Roman Fort

3.34 MILES

The remains of this once-formidable fort (known as Banna to the Romans) are on an escarpment overlooking the beautiful Irthing Gorge along a minor road…
5.28 MILES
Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre

5.28 MILES

Built in 2017 to blend in with the landscape, with grasses and wildflowers growing on the roof, this state-of-the-art visitor centre has a permanent…
7.14 MILES
Lanercost Priory

7.14 MILES

Situated 2.6 miles northeast of Brampton in Cumbria, these peaceful raspberry-coloured ruins are all that remain of a priory founded in 1166 by…
Chesters Roman Fort & Museum

15.38 MILES
15.38 MILES
This Roman cavalry fort's superbly preserved remains are set among idyllic green woods and meadows near the village of Chollerford. Originally constructed…
16.62 MILES
Hexham Abbey

16.62 MILES

Dominating tiny Market Pl, Hexham's stately abbey is a marvellous example of Early English architecture. It cleverly escaped the Dissolution of 1537 by…