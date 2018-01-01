England's Lake District Winter Tour from Windermere

Meet your guide at Windermere Tourist Information Center, and board your coach for your day of sightseeing around the Lake District. As you travel, listen to your guide talking about the scenic region and its many natural landmarks. Open space and a lack of pollution mean that the area is popular with lovers of the great outdoors, and hikers are as much of a feature of the landscape as its photogenic meres and mountains.Travel around Lake Windermere, the most famous body of water in the Lake District, and then stop to stretch your legs in the charming village of Ambleside with its rural pubs and independent shops. Have your camera at hand for impressive lakeside shots at Rydal Water, and continue to Grasmere, a tiny village of limestone cottages framed by slate quarries and rolling green hills.Drink in the beauty of Thirlmere, and hear how the reservoir provides water for most people living in the county of Cumbria. Admire the timeless views that characterize Borrowdale Valley and gaze out at Bassenthwaite Lake, one of the largest in the Lake District. Travel along Honister Pass, a tiny road that snakes around the mountains, and visit Buttermere village with its namesake lake.After traveling through Newlands Valley to see Crummock Water, stop in the Cumbrian capital of Keswick for a leisurely lunch (own expense). Enjoy some free time for a look around the town, and then meet back up with your guide to continue exploring more Lakeland villages and beauty spots.Stretch your legs on a stroll around Castlerigg Stone Circle and learn about its history that dates back to Megalithic times. Pass along Kirkstone Pass to see your last two lakes — Ullswater and Brothers Water — and then return to the start point in Windermere to finish your tour.