In the coastal town of Whitehaven, this intriguing museum explores the town's maritime history. It's split into four levels: floor 1 hosts temporary exhibitions, floor 2 explores the history of the nuclear plant at Sellafield and floor 3 explores the history of the Copeland area, from Roman archaeology to Whitehaven's maritime trade. On the top floor you can look through telescopes and explore the science of maps and weather forecasting. It's geared towards kids, but it's quite informative.