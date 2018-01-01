Welcome to Siwa Oasis
Siwa’s geographic isolation helped protect a unique society that stands distinctly apart from mainstream Egyptian culture. Today, local traditions and Siwi, the local Berber language, still dominate.
Well worth the long haul to get out here, Siwa casts a spell that’s hard to resist.
Top experiences in Siwa Oasis
Siwa Oasis activities
Absolute Egypt
Dig deep and discover the riches of Egypt's geography, culture and, of course, archaeology, on this epic adventure. Step into a world filled with giant statues, temples, and legendary pyramids. Take it easy as you float along the Nile on a traditional felucca or take a dip in Cleopatra's pool. Our CEOs and local experts will share an intriguing combination of the region’s attractions and hidden secrets. Meet the gaze of the Sphinx and get into the spirit of bygone times travelling by donkey to the Valley of the Kings.
Highlights of Egypt
Dig deep and discover the riches of Egypt's geography, culture and, of course, archaeology, on this epic adventure. Step into a world filled with giant statues, temples, and legendary pyramids. Take it easy as you float along the Nile on a traditional felucca or enjoy a home-cooked meal with a local family. Our CEOs and local experts will share an intriguing combination of the region’s attractions and hidden secrets. Meet the gaze of the Sphinx and get into the spirit of bygone times by travelling by donkey to the Valley of the Kings.