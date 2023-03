This almost totally ruined temple was dedicated to Amun. It was originally connected to the Temple of the Oracle by a causeway and was used during oracle rituals. Nineteenth-century travellers got to see more of it than we can; a Siwan governor blew up the temple in 1896 in order to construct the town’s modern mosque and police building.

Only part of a wall covered with inscriptions survives. It's located about 200m along the track from the Temple of the Oracle.