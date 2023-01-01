Fatnas Spring

This fairly secluded pool is on a small island in the salty Birket Siwa, accessible across a narrow causeway. Nicknamed ‘Fantasy Island’ for its idyllic setting, the pool is about 6km from Siwa Town, and surrounded by palm trees and lush greenery. It's an idyllic place to watch the sunset, and there’s a small cafe among the palms, which is good for a spot of tea or a puff of shisha.

A Ministry of Agriculture project to try to improve the lake’s drainage has left the ‘island’ high and dry, so sometimes the cafe may look out over salty mudflats rather than water. A tuk-tuk round trip from town will cost about LE50, with time to swim and hang out. Beware of mosquitoes at sunset.