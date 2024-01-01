Ethnographic Museum

Western Desert

Occupying Sherif Ahmed’s house, which itself dates back to 1785, the museum’s everyday objects try to give life to the empty buildings around them.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Qarat Al Muzawwaqa

    Qarat Al Muzawwaqa

    2.23 MILES

    These tombs were rediscovered by the Egyptian archaeologist Ahmed Fakri in 1971 and some have since been restored, including the tomb of Oziri (Petosiris)…

  • Deir Al Haggar

    Deir Al Haggar

    2.61 MILES

    This restored sandstone temple is one of the most complete Roman monuments in Dakhla. Dedicated to the Theban triad of Amun, Mut and Khons, as well as…

  • Bir Al Gabal

    Bir Al Gabal

    3.98 MILES

    Set among breathtaking desert scenery, Bir Al Gabal is a gorgeous place for a soak. During the day in winter and spring any ambience here is overwhelmed…

  • Old Town of Mut

    Old Town of Mut

    15.81 MILES

    Old Mut's visitors lived in fear of raiding Bedouin, so very few houses have outside windows, to protect against intruders and heat and dust. The…

  • Ethnographic Museum

    Ethnographic Museum

    15.56 MILES

    These days Dakhla’s wonderful museum is only opened on request: ask at the tourist office (or call) and Omar Ahmad will arrange a time for your visit with…

