Set among breathtaking desert scenery, Bir Al Gabal is a gorgeous place for a soak. During the day in winter and spring any ambience here is overwhelmed by day-tripping school groups and blaring music. Come in the evening when most people have left and the stars blaze across the sky. A sign marks the turn-off 20km north of Mut, from where it’s about another 5km to the springs. It is now part of the Camp Bir Al Gabal.

If you do arrive during a busy period, there’s a more serene natural spring about 500m before Bir Al Gabal on the right, concealed behind a brick pump house.