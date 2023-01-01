Church of the Transfiguration

Inside St Catherine's Monastery, this ornately decorated 6th-century church has a nave flanked by marble columns and walls covered in richly gilded icons. At the church’s eastern end, a 17th-century iconostasis separates the nave from the sanctuary and the apse, where St Catherine’s remains are interred (off limits to visitors). In the apse above the altar is the stunning artistic treasure of the 6th-century mosaic of the transfiguration, although it's difficult to see it past the chandeliers and iconostasis.

To the left of and below the altar is the monastery’s holiest area, the Chapel of the Burning Bush, which is off limits to the public.